Restoring recess for Georgia public schools

Recess might be making a comeback at Georgia public schools as the activity could become mandatory.

Right now, each school chooses how much time to devote to recess.

A recess bill would guarantee elementary school children at least 30 minutes of unstructured play on days without PE classes.

The new bill was passed by the Georgia House and is being considered by the Senate.

Many educators support the policy but say required recess time would also have to contend with mandated time to teach common core subjects.

Under the bill, recess should be outdoors if feasible and cannot be taken away from a student as punishment or to make up missed work.

