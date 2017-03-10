Winter mix expected in north Georgia mountains Sunday morning

A wintry mix is expected in the north Georgia mountains early Sunday morning with showers expected in metro Atlanta.

Alerts

There are currently no winter weather alerts in north Georgia.

Metro Atlanta

No winter weather is expected in metro Atlanta. You'll just see showers in metro Atlanta early Sunday morning.

North Georgia mountains

Rain will develop in the north Georgia mountains after midnight Sunday, with the rain expected to change to sleet and snow showers throughout the morning.

Locations that could be impacted by the wintry mix include:

Ellijay

Hiawassee

Rabun

Morganton

Dahlonega

The wintry mix is expected in locations above 2,000 ft. and mainly on non-paved surfaces, like the grass. A coating to an inch of snow is possible in the north Georgia mountains Sunday morning.

When will it move out?

All precipitation is expected to move out of metro Atlanta and north Georgia by late Sunday morning.

