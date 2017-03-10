Eyewitness describes murder of man using Letgo app

Anthony Foster won’t soon forget the sound of a deadly shooting which rocked his DeKalb County neighborhood.

“It was like pow, pow, pow, pow. Just like that,” Foster said.

Foster said 51-year-old Sam Norman was killed in his truck while trying to buy a drone from someone off the Letgo app.

“We looked and saw a guy was running up the street with a white T-shirt and a black hat,” Foster said.

“I think that was the guy that pulled the trigger because he was running through my yard and everybody else’s yard,” Foster said.

Police are still looking for the killer who fired the fatal shot along Indian Manor Drive.

“I hope to God they find him because this is a very nice neighborhood. It’s real quiet and peaceful. I’ve been here five years and I’ve never had this commotion like this. No shooting or nothing,” Foster said.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive for Norman’s death and they are investigating the Letgo app for leads.

“If you’re purchasing something from somebody in a neighborhood, I would say meet me up at the corner, say up by Auto Zone or somewhere in public with cars,” Foster said.

It’s a frightening reminder of the dangers of buying and selling items online and the importance of making transactions in crowded public places.

