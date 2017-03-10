Man accused of rape turns himself in to Decatur police

A man accused of statutory rape in Decatur has turned himself in to authorities.

Police say an arrested warrant was obtained for 23-year-old Marcus Strong on March 9.

The warrant was obtained in connection to a sexual assault that occurred at a Kroger on Commerce Drive on March 7, according to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department.

Police say Strong turned himself in to authorities at 3:20 p.m. Friday.

