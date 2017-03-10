Former officer accused of impersonating officer after illegally passing school bus

In a bizarre series of events, a former police officer was arrested after he allegedly lied about being a current police officer during a traffic stop.

Jefrey Schultz was pulled over on March 8 in Doraville after passing a stopped school bus that was unloading children, according to a spokesperson with the Doraville Police Department.

Police say during the traffic stop, Schultz used "police jargon" and asked for professional courtesy, although he wouldn't say exactly which agency he worked for, according to authorities.

He was initially given a citation for passing the school bus, but police say after an investigation, they found that he had actually been terminated from his last police job 10 years ago.

Police say they obtained a warrant and picked Schultz up at his Cobb County home. He was charged with impersonating a public officer or employee.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.