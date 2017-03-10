Former officer accused of impersonating officer after illegally passing school bus

Gwinnett County Police say a SWAT situation erupted after a man barricaded himself following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.More >
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina, was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly beating his girlfriend.More >
Clayton County Police are searching for a suspect that drove his vehicle through a closed gate in order to steal tools from an industrial company in Conley Georgia.More >
Jamal Rashad Kerns, 21, was arrested June 8 and charged with felony aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting 19-year-old Malik Lamar Golar.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
A former CBS46 cameraman and co-founder of the award winning Mazurt Brewing Company is dead after he was found lying on the side of a road in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Nathaniel Davonte Lopez is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony battery.More >
With children sometimes staying home alone during the summer months, DeKalb County firefighters encourage parents to make sure their children know what to do if there’s a fire in the house.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to outline his new policy with Cuba next week, announcing steps that could reverse some of the changes made by former President Barack Obama to open commerce and travel after a half-century standoff with the communist island.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
