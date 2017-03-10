Man gets new trial after judge nods off

For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to outline his new policy with Cuba next week, announcing steps that could reverse some of the changes made by former President Barack Obama to open commerce and travel after a half-century standoff with the communist island.
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.
