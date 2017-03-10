East Point police address community concerns in unsolved rape case

The community of East Point is demanding answers in an unsolved rape and beating.

East Point police hosted a meeting on March 10 to address their concerns.

Police say on the night of February 23, the victim got off a train at the East Point MARTA Station. They say she isn’t from the area and was lost. They think she may have boarded a bus, but know for sure she somehow she ended up about a mile from the station where she was attacked.

Police say the woman asked the alleged rapist for help with directions and he offered to walk her where she wanted to go.

The attack happened in the area of the Washington Circle housing projects, which are abandoned.

“Her injuries were extensive,” Detective Ebony Johnson of East Point police told CBS46 News.

“No one should be beaten… that could have been my daughter,” contended Joan Warren, who lives near the location of the incident.

Police also released a video and say it shows the alleged rapist walking with his victim moments before the attack. It was captured on security cameras at KIPP South Fulton Academy, across the street from the housing projects.

Neighbors on high alert

“I am concerned that he is in the neighborhood somewhere,” Warren added.

Yaslyn Russell asked police for additional patrols of the neighborhood at the March 10 community meeting. Her daughter is 30 years old, the same age as victim, and leaves before sunup to go to work.

“It’s dark. You never know who is lurking in the neighborhood,” Russell argued.

“We are really working hard to make sure that this guy is caught,” East Point City Councilwoman Karen Rene shared. Police added they are increasing patrols in the area and hoping someone will recognize the sketch of the suspect and give them a call.

