Judge exempts Syrian family from Trump ban

For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to outline his new policy with Cuba next week, announcing steps that could reverse some of the changes made by former President Barack Obama to open commerce and travel after a half-century standoff with the communist island.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to outline his new policy with Cuba next week, announcing steps that could reverse some of the changes made by former President Barack Obama to open commerce and travel after a half-century standoff with the communist island.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates vying for the position have received national attention throughout this close race.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates vying for the position have received national attention throughout this close race.More >