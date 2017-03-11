One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

One person is dead and another injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night.

The crash involving four vehicles took place around 7:30 p.m. on Hickory Flat Highway near Jep Wheeler Road.

Police say a vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with another vehicle. That vehicle then collided with another. The vehicle that caused the crash also smashed into another vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway and down a steep embankment.

Corey Forman, 21, was killed in the crash while 44 year-old Wendy Millican was taken to North Fulton Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if any charges have been filed.

