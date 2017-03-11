Wind-fanned fire destroys Gwinnett County home

A Gwinnett County home is destroyed after winds fanned flames and caused a partial roof collapse Friday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. at the home on the 1100 block of Burning Bush Drive in unincorporated Loganville.

When crews arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke were shooting from the back of the home. Strong winds and a partial roof collapse hampered the firefighter's ability to battle the blaze.

One person was inside the home when the fire began. They were taken to Gwinnett Medical Center and treated for smoke exposure.

The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping out three adults and one child displaced by the damage.

