Family, friends will gather to celebrate Atlanta woman's 109th birthday

Family and friends will gather in Atlanta Sunday afternoon to celebrate the 109th birthday of Mother Willie Mae Hardy.

The event takes place at Zaban Recreation Center on Daniel Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Hardy was born on March 12, 1908 and has lived through several transition periods in the United States.

Several government officials have prepared numerous ceremonial documents to help highlight the event.

