"Fame" star to teach dancing class in Atlanta

Award winning choreographer and star of the classic movie "Fame" Debbie Allen will be in Atlanta in June to teach a master class on the art of dance.

Allen will be at Tri-Cities High School in East Point on June 19-July 1 to instruct and audition local dancers.

The classes are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m and anyone 8 years and up are encouraged to attend.

Allen is best known for her starring role in the 1980 classic film "Fame" which was nominated for 6 Academy Awards, winning two. She has appeared in several other movies and television shows and has produced and directed several others.

