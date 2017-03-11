Mattie's Call issued for missing woman unable to communicate

Police are searching for a missing disabled woman from Gainesville and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Lucia Hernandez-Gonzalez, 40, was last seen Friday around 10 a.m. at her home on the 400 block of Wall Street in Gainesville.

Police say Hernandez-Gonzalez suffers from medical issues, is unable to communicate and is also anti-social.

She stands 5'7" tall and weighs around 228 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with teal-colored sweatpants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Gainesville Police Department or simply call 911.

