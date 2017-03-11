Police close down illegal drug and gambling operation

Police have arrested two people after discovering an illegal drug and gambling operation out of a home in Telfair County.

The four-month long investigation of a home in Lumber City led to the arrests 69 year-old Arthur Sirmans and 25 year-old Bethany Dawn Thompson. The area is about 175 miles southeast of Atlanta.

During the raid, officers found thousands of prescription pills, numerous firearms, 15 slot machines and about $12,000 in cash.

Other suspects are expected to be charged in the case.

Officers also alerted those who frequent the home that the operation is no longer in service by posting this sign.

