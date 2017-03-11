Metro Atlanta teams in the NCAA Tournament

So you think you know your metro Atlanta NCAA men's basketball teams?

With the Big Dance right around the corner, we thought we'd test your knowledge of the Big 4: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State.

Do you know when Georgia played in the Final Four? How about Georgia Tech? Has KSU ever even made an NCAA Tournament? The answers to those questions are just clicks away in our quiz!

App users, tap here to take the quiz.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.