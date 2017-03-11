Metro Atlanta teams in the NCAA Tournament

One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >
