Twitter added to list of platforms to fill out March Madness brackets

March Madness officially begins Sunday, March 12. If you are one of the millions who will fill out a bracket online, you now have an additional platform to chose from.

Twitter announced a new partnership with Wendy's that will let users create NCAA basketball brackets. This is the first time the company has enabled bracket building through its site.

Fans can answer a series of questions that will automatically generate brackets, or pick by game via quick-fill options, all through Direct Messages on @Wendys. Scoring updates, prize giveaways, and redemption bracket opportunities will be offered throughout the March Madness tournament.

Wendy’s also plans to drive a food truck around the country to college campuses and tournament sites, including Xavier University, Butler University and University of Louisville, to give away burgers and other freebies as part of its sponsorship.

