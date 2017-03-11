Rap trio Migos to perform at Atlanta Hawks game

ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
Resurfacing about seven miles of Campbellton Road is part of the $18 million improvement project.More >
Resurfacing about seven miles of Campbellton Road is part of an $18 million improvement project in Atlanta.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann following an incident involving the sheriff at an Atlanta Park in May.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann following an incident involving the sheriff at an Atlanta Park in May.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
For President Richard Nixon, the controversy over his secret White House tape recordings began with a break-in at the Watergate Hotel. If President Donald Trump is also keeping recordings of his conversations, any controversy over those will have begun with a tweet.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
Georgia state senator Michael Williams posed with members of the Georgia Security Force III% militia after a Piedmont Park event.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >