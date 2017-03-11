Rap trio Migos to perform at Atlanta Hawks game

The Atlanta Hawks may be "Handsome and Wealthy" but after the half-time show March 16 many will be feeling "Bad and Boujee."

Migos, the Atlanta rap trio most known for such hits as "Versace," "T-Shirt," and "Look at my Dab" will perform at the halftime show against the Memphis Grizzles.

"“We’re beyond excited to bring Migos in for a pair of performances on March 16,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “They’re the hottest hip-hop artists in the world right now, and are very much ‘True to Atlanta.’ We’re proud to work together to provide an unforgettable night for our fans.”

The group's second studio album "Culture" was released January 27 and quickly ascended to the top of the Billboard 200 albums.

For tickets, visit hawks.com.

