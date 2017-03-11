12 people displaced after fire rips through complex

A team of Red Cross volunteers is assisting residents after a fire destroyed several apartments in Norcross.

Officials say twelve people were displaced from their home in the KRC Reserve Apartments due to a combination of fire damage, water damage, and water outage.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found flames climbing the outside wall of the building.

Witnesses told police the blaze was caused by two juveniles who lit pine straw near the building. Both juveniles were released to their parents on juvenile complaint forms and taken by fire investigators.

