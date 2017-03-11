Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to take its shows on the road

ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
Resurfacing about seven miles of Campbellton Road is part of the $18 million improvement project.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann following an incident involving the sheriff at an Atlanta Park in May.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
