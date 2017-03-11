Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to take its shows on the road

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will perform its upcoming season of plays on the road, at 13 venues spread across metro Atlanta.

The performances will be held at the other sites because the company's home theater in Atlanta's Woodruff Arts Center will soon undergo a major, yearlong renovation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2neKwJj ) that the $22 million renovation of the Alliance's home theater at the Woodruff will begin in April, at the close of the production run of "Cinderella and Fella."

Plays during the upcoming season will be performed at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, Oglethorpe University, Spelman College, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, the Atlanta History Center and other venues.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

