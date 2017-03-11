Six Flags Over Georgia opens for 50th anniversary season

If you like amusement parks and live near the city of Austell, chances are you have probably been to Six Flags Over Georgia. The park has opened its doors yearly, and this Saturday it opened the gates for the 50th season.

The season will kick off with North America's first-ever permanent drop tower, Drop of Doom VR. Riders will wear Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus and become pilots of a futuristic gunship under attack by mutant spiders.

The park will be open on weekends through May 14 and daily for Spring Break April 1-9.

Six Flags expects to hire 3,100 employees during the 2017 season. Applicants can apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com.

