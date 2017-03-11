Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade - CBS46 News

Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The City of Atlanta hosted the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 11 in midtown Atlanta.

More than 2,800 participants and more than one hundred vehicles were a part of of the event.

The parade route began at Peachtree Street and 16th Street and ended on 5th Street.

