19-year-old fatally shot in Loganville

Officials say a man and woman were both shot in McDonough following what they believe to be a domestic incident.More >
Officials say a man and woman were both shot in McDonough following what they believe to be a domestic incident.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
Jaleel Akeem Wulu, also known as “Trill Castro,” and Javaree Malique Williams have been sentenced for lying to a federal firearms licensee during the purchase of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit that offense.More >
Jaleel Akeem Wulu, also known as “Trill Castro,” and Javaree Malique Williams have been sentenced for lying to a federal firearms licensee during the purchase of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit that offense.More >
Police have released the mugshot of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1.More >
Police have released the mugshot of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
Officials say a man and woman were both shot in McDonough following what they believe to be a domestic incident.More >
Officials say a man and woman were both shot in McDonough following what they believe to be a domestic incident.More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >
One person is dead and other was severely injured in a boating accident on Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County.More >