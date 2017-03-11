19-year-old fatally shot in Loganville

Gwinnett County Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for the death of a teen in Loganville.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Grove Lake Street, Saturday.

Terrance Elisha Thornton, 17, is one of three possible suspects. He was arrested Sunday, March 12.

Gwinnett County Police said, "right now we don’t know if the group of suspects knew the victim or the people that were with the victim but what we believe the person we have in custody now Mr. Thornton was possibly the getaway driver, we don’t know if he was the shooter”

According to authorities, the victim was a 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison, who was known by all as “Corey".. He was found in the parking lot of the Shady Subdivision's swim and tennis area.

Police say a caller told them a group of teenagers were fighting in the area and one had been shot.

Police believe the homicide was drug-related. The two other suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5100 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.