Winter Weather Advisory in effect for north Georgia

A wintry mix of rain and snow has moved through north Georgia, leaving roadways sleet covered. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the following counties:

Catoosa

Chattooga

Dade

Fannin

Gilmer

Lumpkin

Murray

Towns

Union

White

Whitfield

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Atlanta and metro, as well as areas south of the city are just seeing rain. Light accumulations are possible, especially in the mountains!



Things dry out after lunchtime and skies gradually clear through the afternoon, but it will be chilly with highs only near 50.

