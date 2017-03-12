Snow falls on northern Georgia

Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
Officials say a man and woman were both shot in McDonough following what they believe to be a domestic incident.More >
Officials say a man and woman were both shot in McDonough following what they believe to be a domestic incident.More >