Search continues for missing boater

Rescue crews will resume their search for a boater reported missing in Rockdale County.

Teams have been searching Black Shoals Lake, just north of Conyers for the missing man.

He was reported missing Friday night.

Crews are using sonar and a helicopter to find the man.

CBS46 is working to learn the man's identity.

