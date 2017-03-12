Witnesses say children to blame for apartment complex fire

Witnesses say two juvenile children are to blame for a fire that caused extensive damage to a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Saturday.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. at the KRC Reserve Apartments on the 4200 block of Hunters Club Lane in Norcross.

When crews arrived on scene, the right side of the building was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, containing the blaze to the exterior wall and roof.

10 units sustained smoke and water damage and about 12 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

The witnesses told police that the two children whose ages and identities haven't been released, lit some pine straw on fire, causing the wall of the building to ignite. Those children have been released into the custody of their parents. It is unclear if they'll face charges.

