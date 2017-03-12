UGA receiver jailed on marijuana charges

A University of Georgia wide receiver was jailed on marijuana possession charges after being arrested Saturday night in Athens.

Riley Ridley, a sophomore receiver from Coconut Creek, Florida, was arrested around 10 p.m. He posted $1,000 bond and was released early Sunday morning.

Ridley was charged with possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.

He finished his freshman season with 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 47 yard touchdown pass against Tennessee with 10 seconds left in a wild game that eventually saw the Volunteers strike long touchdown pass of their own as time expired.

He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Florida.

It is unclear when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.