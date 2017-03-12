Pickens High School student athlete killed in crash to be laid to rest Wednesday

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pickens County teen killed in an automobile accident early Saturday morning.

The crash along Salem Church Road claimed the life of 16 year-old Jordan Simonds, a sophomore at Pickens High School who also played on the football team.

A passenger was also inside the vehicle when the crash occurred. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Simonds' funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jasper. Visitation was held Monday and will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A beloved member of the community, several of Jordan's friends have taken to social media to offer their condolences and share memories.

Prayers out to the family of Jordan Simonds. Great kid and player, and brother to many of the @PickensFootball family! #flyhigh — Hunter Golden (@hgolden12) March 12, 2017

R.I.P to a good friend it hurts your gone so soon. You were that type of person that everyone wanted to be around. #flyhigh39 pic.twitter.com/218KTswrtZ — Rodolfo Perez (@rudythekicker) March 12, 2017

Video created in honor of Jordan

