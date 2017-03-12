Pickens High School student athlete killed in crash to be laid t - CBS46 News

Pickens High School student athlete killed in crash to be laid to rest Wednesday

By WGCL Digital Team
Photo source: Casey Jason on Facebook Photo source: Casey Jason on Facebook
PICKENS COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pickens County teen killed in an automobile accident early Saturday morning.

The crash along Salem Church Road claimed the life of 16 year-old Jordan Simonds, a sophomore at Pickens High School who also played on the football team.

A passenger was also inside the vehicle when the crash occurred. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Simonds' funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jasper. Visitation was held Monday and will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A beloved member of the community, several of Jordan's friends have taken to social media to offer their condolences and share memories.

Video created in honor of Jordan

