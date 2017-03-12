Chart-topping folk-rock band headlines St. Paddy's Day festival at Atlantic Station

Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
