Chart-topping folk-rock band headlines St. Paddy's Day festival at Atlantic Station

Judah and the Lion, a folk-rock act from Nashville, Tennessee rocked "Shamrock the Station" Saturday night, Midtown Atlanta's premiere St. Patrick's Day music festival.

The band, whose song "Take It All Back" recently topped Billboard's Alternative Songs Chart and has peaked at Number 10 on the Hot Rock Songs chart, headlined the festival at Atlantic Station.

They were joined by bands Robot, Bleeker and COIN.

CBS46 News was at the event, dubbed by organizers as the "Biggest Party of the Spring".

