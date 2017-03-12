Doggie Dash brings runners, walkers, four-legged friends to Piedmont Park

Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Set your DVRs to 2:38 a.m. to watch Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless.More >
Set your DVRs to 2:38 a.m. to watch Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
ATVs and dirt bikes are running rampant on the streets of Atlanta and putting the lives of drivers in danger. Now, police and city leaders are ready to crack down on people breaking the law.More >
Resurfacing about seven miles of Campbellton Road is part of the $18 million improvement project.More >
Resurfacing about seven miles of Campbellton Road is part of an $18 million improvement project in Atlanta.More >
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >