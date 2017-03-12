Doggie Dash brings runners, walkers, four-legged friends to Pied - CBS46 News

Doggie Dash brings runners, walkers, four-legged friends to Piedmont Park

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Over a hundred participants braved the gloomy weather to attend the annual Doggie Dash 5K in Piedmont Park, Sunday morning.

The event was held to benefit the Piedmont Park Conservancy, which maintains and enhances historic Piedmont Park.

The Conservancy raises over $3 million each year for the park.

Learn more about Piedmont Park at www.piedmontpark.org.

