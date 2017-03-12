Wounded veterans cycle hundreds of miles through Georgia

More than a hundred wounded veterans and supporters rode though Atlanta Sunday for the conclusion of the 20017 United Healthcare "Beaches to Peaches Challenge."

The challenge benefits injured veterans and first responder riders of Project Hero.

Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury receive rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.

The bike tour started in Jacksonville, Florida and ended in Atlanta.

