Atlanta rapper Killer Mike honored by Georgia Senate

Rapper Killer Mike has used his celebrity status to help bring awareness to political issues nationwide and in his hometown of Atlanta, and Friday the Georgia Senate honored his work.

A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Killer Mike was honored for being an "outstanding ambassador" to the city of Atlanta as well as his role in improving the city's water infrastructure.

State Resolution 315 states, "Michael Render has used his platform as a Grammy-winning rapper to help bring the value of water to mainstream audiences."

State Sen. Nan Orrock, a Democrat from Atlanta, sponsored the resolution recognizing Killer Mike and Atlanta’s work on water infrastructure.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.