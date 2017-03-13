Chilly temps linger through the week, warmer weather for the weekend

A stretch of very cold days are headed to metro Atlanta this week. Expect cloudy conditions on Monday with a cold evening rain. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s through the day.



Very cold air moves in behind the front bringing rain to the area. It will be windy with highs only in the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will actually drop into the 20s.

Temperatures finally begin to rebound through the end of the week, and get back to normal by Saturday.

