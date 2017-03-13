Metro Atlanta well represented in NCAA tournament - CBS46 News

Metro Atlanta well represented in NCAA tournament

March Madness is here and several student athletes with metro Atlanta ties are on teams that will be playing in the tournament.

Here are a full list of players from metro Atlanta high schools that will be playing in the Big Dance.

Arizona Wildcats

(2) Kobi Simmons  FR  Atlanta, GA

Bucknell Bison

(11) Avi Toomer  FR  Atlanta, GA

Butler Bulldogs

(3) Kamar Baldwin  FR  Winder, GA

Cincinnati Bearcats

(13) Tre Scott  RS FR  Darien, GA

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

(0) T.J. Cromer  SR  Albany, GA

(40) Tevin Glass  SR  Norcross, GA

Florida State Seminoles

(0) Phil Cofer  JR  Atlanta, GA

(23) Jarquez Smith  SR  Haddock, GA

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

(0) Brandon Goodwin  RS JR  Norcross, GA

(1) Reggie Reid  SO  Harlem, GA

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

(0) Immanuel Griggs  JR  Newnan, GA

(11) Jacara Cross  FR  Lithonia, GA

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

(35) Davion Thomas  FR  Columbus, GA

Minnesota Golden Gophers

(20) Daveonte Fitzgerald  RS JR  Atlanta, GA (Tucker)

(2) Nate Mason  DR  Decatur, GA

New Orleans Privateers

(10) A.J. Cheeseman  FR  Lawrenceville, GA

North Carolina Tarheels

(13) Kanler Coker  SR  Flowery Branch, GA

(14) Brandon Robinson  FR  Douglasville, GA

UNC Wilmington Seahawks

(15) Devontae Cacok  SO  Riverdale, GA

South Carolina Gamecocks

(2) Hassani Gravett  SO  Villa Rica, GA

(5) TeMarcus Blaton  SO  Locust Grove, GA

(31) Jarrell Holliman  JR  Alpharetta, GA

Virginia Cavaliers

(2) Justice Bartley  SO  Lilburn, GA

(21) Isaiah Wilkins  FR  Lilburn, GA

Virginia Tech Hokies

(1) Tyrie Jackson  FR  Tifton, GA

(13) Ahmed Hill  SO  Augusta, GA

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

(4) Doral Moore  SO  Locust Grove, GA

West Virginia Mountaineers

(20) Brandon Watkins  SR  Decatur, GA

Winthrop Eagles

(0) Duby Okeke  RS JR  Jonesboro, GA

(1) Roderick Perkins  SR  Smyrna, GA

Wisconsin Badgers

(2) Akeem Ford  FR  Lawrenceville, GA

Xavier Musketeers

(22) Kaiser Gates  SO  Alpharetta, GA

