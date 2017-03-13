Metro Atlanta well represented in NCAA tournament

March Madness is here and several student athletes with metro Atlanta ties are on teams that will be playing in the tournament.

Here are a full list of players from metro Atlanta high schools that will be playing in the Big Dance.

Arizona Wildcats

(2) Kobi Simmons FR Atlanta, GA

Bucknell Bison

(11) Avi Toomer FR Atlanta, GA

Butler Bulldogs

(3) Kamar Baldwin FR Winder, GA

Cincinnati Bearcats

(13) Tre Scott RS FR Darien, GA

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

(0) T.J. Cromer SR Albany, GA

(40) Tevin Glass SR Norcross, GA

Florida State Seminoles

(0) Phil Cofer JR Atlanta, GA

(23) Jarquez Smith SR Haddock, GA

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

(0) Brandon Goodwin RS JR Norcross, GA

(1) Reggie Reid SO Harlem, GA

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

(0) Immanuel Griggs JR Newnan, GA

(11) Jacara Cross FR Lithonia, GA

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

(35) Davion Thomas FR Columbus, GA

Minnesota Golden Gophers

(20) Daveonte Fitzgerald RS JR Atlanta, GA (Tucker)

(2) Nate Mason DR Decatur, GA

New Orleans Privateers

(10) A.J. Cheeseman FR Lawrenceville, GA

North Carolina Tarheels

(13) Kanler Coker SR Flowery Branch, GA

(14) Brandon Robinson FR Douglasville, GA

UNC Wilmington Seahawks

(15) Devontae Cacok SO Riverdale, GA

South Carolina Gamecocks

(2) Hassani Gravett SO Villa Rica, GA

(5) TeMarcus Blaton SO Locust Grove, GA

(31) Jarrell Holliman JR Alpharetta, GA

Virginia Cavaliers

(2) Justice Bartley SO Lilburn, GA

(21) Isaiah Wilkins FR Lilburn, GA

Virginia Tech Hokies

(1) Tyrie Jackson FR Tifton, GA

(13) Ahmed Hill SO Augusta, GA

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

(4) Doral Moore SO Locust Grove, GA

West Virginia Mountaineers

(20) Brandon Watkins SR Decatur, GA

Winthrop Eagles

(0) Duby Okeke RS JR Jonesboro, GA

(1) Roderick Perkins SR Smyrna, GA

Wisconsin Badgers

(2) Akeem Ford FR Lawrenceville, GA

Xavier Musketeers

(22) Kaiser Gates SO Alpharetta, GA

