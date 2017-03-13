What's Next? Season continues for several Georgia schools

Although no Georgia teams were able to make the Big Dance, several will begin their second season in various other post-season tournaments.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs, who were losers to the University of Kentucky in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, will host the Belmont Bruins at Stegeman Colieum in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. Tip-off time is 7 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN3.

Georgia is awarded a 2-seed in the NIT and will face Belmont this Wednesday in Stegeman Coliseum at 7pm ET. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fqkPRgmwoN — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 13, 2017

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech will also play in the NIT as they take on traditional power Indiana University. The Yellow Jackets will host the Hoosiers at McCamish Pavilion Tuesday in a first round game that will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Post-season time! Jackets host Indiana in NIT 1st-round, 9pm Tuesday night at McCamish. 3rd all-time meeting. https://t.co/Grhnc5REUB pic.twitter.com/LfhFOBomYx — GT Men's Basketball (@GTMBB) March 13, 2017

Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State will also continue playing as they travel to Texas to take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the opening round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament or CIT. The game will be Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

The Panthers also played in the tournament in coach Ron Hunter's first season at the school where they won their opening game before falling to Mercer.

The Panthers will open the CIT on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. traveling to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christihttps://t.co/h8QzBnam13 pic.twitter.com/VBYyfn6sSt — GSU Men's Basketball (@GeorgiaStateMBB) March 13, 2017

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern will also play in the post-season as they'll host Utah Valley State in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational or CBI. Tip-off time is 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Eagles are postseason bound! GS will host Utah Valley Wednesday at 7 pm in Hanner.



Release to come



Tickets: https://t.co/vzwWIOFSYx pic.twitter.com/FWp05GfsRY — GS Men's Basketball (@GSAthletics_MBB) March 13, 2017

Kennesaw State, Mercer and Savannah State were unable to make a post season tournament.

