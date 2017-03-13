What's Next? Season continues for several Georgia schools - CBS46 News

What's Next? Season continues for several Georgia schools

By WGCL Digital Team
Although no Georgia teams were able to make the Big Dance, several will begin their second season in various other post-season tournaments.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs, who were losers to the University of Kentucky in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, will host the Belmont Bruins at Stegeman Colieum in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. Tip-off time is 7 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN3.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech will also play in the NIT as they take on traditional power Indiana University. The Yellow Jackets will host the Hoosiers at McCamish Pavilion Tuesday in a first round game that will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State will also continue playing as they travel to Texas to take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the opening round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament or CIT. The game will be Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

The Panthers also played in the tournament in coach Ron Hunter's first season at the school where they won their opening game before falling to Mercer. 

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern will also play in the post-season as they'll host Utah Valley State in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational or CBI. Tip-off time is 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kennesaw State, Mercer and Savannah State were unable to make a post season tournament. 

