Security increased for second straight school day at North Cobb High School

Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
More than two months into the Braves' first season at Suntrust Park, a new bus route aimed to ease traffic flow in that area has not picked up a steady flow of riders.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >
Police say a woman has been detained by investigators after she shot a man following a domestic dispute.More >
Residents in Morgan County remain on high alert as the search continues for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County on Tuesday.More >
