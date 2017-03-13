Check flight status before heading to airport

If you're headed to the airport to board a flight, you may want to check the status before leaving the house.

That's because a number of flights are either canceled or delayed as winter weather makes its way through the northeastern United States.

More than 2,800 flights are either canceled or delayed at airports across the U.S., but we've seen just two so far at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. One of those flights was to Chicago while the other was to Detroit.

Even if you're traveling to a certain destination and there doesn't appear to be winter weather there, keep in mind that when one plane gets delayed or canceled at a particular location, it can cause a ripple effect.

Other flights are affected and travelers must book new flights.

One family who talked with CBS46 News says snow in Charlotte, North Carolina forced them to miss their flight to Atlanta. We also talked with a man who was trying to get to Houston, Texas but his flight was canceled because of the domino effect.

"It's nothing I can do. The things I can control I try to put time and effort into," says Justin Deloney. "And when I can't, I just have to sit it out. So right now, I'm just sitting it out."

Although there were only two cancellations this morning, many more are expected as snow continues its path across the northeast.

