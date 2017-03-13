Bomb squad identifies suspicious liquid found on grounds of Georgia capitol

Local and state investigators have identified the substance that prompted a HAZMAT situation Monday morning outside the Georgia capitol building.

According to Sgt. Cortez Stafford of the Atlanta Fire Department, someone patrolling the capitol grounds at about 5:15 a.m. discovered a suspicious substance inside plastic bags in a couple of different locations, including at the site of a statue honoring former President Jimmy Carter.

For several hours, authorities shut down all of the streets surrounding the capitol.

Photos taken at the scene show investigators in protective gear pulling one of the items from the hand of the Carter statue.

Cortez said the Atlanta Police Department's bomb squad determined that the substance was a liquid. Cortez declined to identify the type of liquid, but he said it was not deemed to be dangerous or a threat of any kind. He said the liquid was not a bodily fluid.

The Capitol building reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Suspicious substance has been removed from Jimmy Carter statue outside the Georgia state capital. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/LNR4cKiwpx — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 13, 2017

State capitol police reviewed surveillance video and spotted two "persons of interest" in the areas where the liquid was found, Cortez said. Authorities are trying to identify the people. If found, they likely will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.