Looking back: Blizzard of 1993

Do you remember this? Back on this date in 1993, most of metro Atlanta received over a foot of snow. In some parts of north Georgia, over 2 and half feet fell!

The "Superstorm of 1993" left the city and surrounding area crippled for days as residents dug out. Temperatures didn't help as wind chills reached as low as -30.

Gusty winds over 40 miles per hour ruined potential cleanup efforts as plowed snow blew back over roadways, stalling commerce in the city.

Take a look back at pictures from the blizzard that happened on March 13, 1993!

