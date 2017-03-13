Local swinger's open 'Slumber Party' divides social media

An Atlanta resident has gone viral on social media for celebrating her 27th birthday in an nontraditional fashion.

A Twitter hashtag that originated locally gained popularity after a woman's open swingers party quickly sold out.

Cidney Green, who hosted the overnight "Swingers Slumber Party," originally gained attention on social media for being a sexual provocateur.

Her event, which consisted of a dinner and meet-and-greet before overnight festivities, accrued thousands of dollars in profit. (According to her Facebook page, she charged an entrance fee of 90$ for single women and $160 for males or couples—more than 35 members booked soon after she started advertising.)

Green started the local Total Liberation movement which emphasizes “happiness over everything.” It promotes the view that the sexual relationship is a “spiritual experience” in an “altered state of consciousness” and shouldn't be restricted to traditional norms.

Social media users were quick to note their concern over the rising rates of HIV and STI (sexually transmitted infections) affecting people in Atlanta. She said she provided protection, but said it was the participants' choice on whether to use it.

