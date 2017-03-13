Morehouse College debate team scores top prize at Georgia Parliamentary Debate Association State Finals

Morehouse College can add another accolade to its belt following another championship win for the debate team.

The team brought home their third consecutive state title win when they triumphed at the GPDA State Finals.

Morehouse out-performed some of Georgia's top debaters including Georgia Tech, Valdosta State, and the University of Georgia.

The team will recently competed at the Pan-American University Debating Championship in Los Angeles, March 10-12.

