Georgia State receives $4.1M grant to combat Ebola virus

A researcher at Georgia State University has received a $4.1 million federal grant to develop a drug to combat the Ebola virus.

Dr. Christopher Basler is a professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences, director of the university's Center for Microbial Pathogenesis and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Microbial Pathogenesis.

"We still lack any approved drugs to treat Ebola virus infection,” Basler said. “Ebola remains a significant concern. The outbreak in West Africa from 2014 to 2016 drives home the significance of Ebola as a public health threat. We need vaccines and drugs to treat the infections. There’s been more progress on the vaccine front than treatment, but hopefully, we’ll come up with new strategies that may lead to new drugs.”

The goal of Basler's research is to find drug compounds that block the growth of the Ebola virus.

