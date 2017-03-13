DeKalb Public Safety Director tapped as Deputy Mayor of Rochester

DeKalb Public Safety Director, Dr. Cedric Alexander, has been named Deputy Mayor of Rochester.

Mayor Lovely A. Warren announced Alexander's appointment Monday.

“Dr. Alexander is already well known to this community as a former Police Chief who was equally respected by the rank-and-file officers and the citizens of Rochester. He was a great police chief and he’s going to be a fantastic Deputy Mayor,” said Mayor Warren. “I am looking forward to working with Dr. Alexander as we continue to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for all of our citizens.”

Alexander served as public safety director since February 2014 and announced he would step down March 2017.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurman released the following statement:

I have accepted Dr. Alexander’s resignation with regret and gratitude. Regret that he is leaving DeKalb County but gratitude for all the great work he has done in Public Safety for DeKalb County citizens. He has been an inspiration and a friend for the past several years. We all wish him the best in his new endeavors.

Alexander worked with police officers in Ferguson after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer. He went to Baltimore after Freddie Gray died in police custody. But home was in DeKalb County, leading his 1,100 uniformed officers as they work to protect and serve.

In a press released, Alexander gave a statement regarding his excitement on the new job.

“I am excited to return to Rochester, a city I have long considered my home. And I am looking forward to working with Mayor Warren and her team in City Hall as we fulfill her commitment to the people of Rochester,” said Dr. Alexander.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.