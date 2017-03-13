Gander Mountain to close 32 stores, 3 in Georgia - CBS46 News

Gander Mountain to close 32 stores, 3 in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Gander Mountain via Facebook Source: Gander Mountain via Facebook
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Outdoor chain Gander Mountain has filed for bankruptcy and will close several stores, including three in Georgia.

The company which operates 116 stores in 23 states filed for Chapter 11 Friday, March 10 and said it would close 32 stores. 

"Like many retailers, Gander Mountain experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce," Gander Mountain said in a written statement. 

Below is a full list of stores expected to close:

  • Alabama - Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa
  • Georgia - Augusta, McDonough, Snellville
  • Illinois - Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield
  • Indiana - Merrillville, Greenfield
  • Minnesota - Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury
  • New York - New Hartford
  • North Carolina - Raleigh, South Charlotte
  • Tennessee - Chattanooga
  • Texas - Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston
  • West Virginia - Charleston
  • Wisconsin - Eau Claire, Germantown

 Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46