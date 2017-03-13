Gander Mountain to close 32 stores, 3 in Georgia

Outdoor chain Gander Mountain has filed for bankruptcy and will close several stores, including three in Georgia.

The company which operates 116 stores in 23 states filed for Chapter 11 Friday, March 10 and said it would close 32 stores.

"Like many retailers, Gander Mountain experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce," Gander Mountain said in a written statement.

Below is a full list of stores expected to close:

Alabama - Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia - Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois - Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana - Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota - Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York - New Hartford

North Carolina - Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee - Chattanooga

Texas - Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

West Virginia - Charleston

Wisconsin - Eau Claire, Germantown

