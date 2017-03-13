Centenarian celebrates 108th birthday with Harlem Globetrotters

Virginia McLaurin has lived a long life, 108 years to be exact.

McLaurin made headlines last year when she danced her way into our hearts during her visit at the White House with President Obama and FLOTUS Michelle.

"I thought I would never live to get in the White House," she told the First Couple during her visit.

This year, McLaurin reached another milestone and was able to spend her 108th birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters while in Washington D.C. at the LAMB Public School. She said the highlight of her day was learning to spin the ball on her finger and seeing a female on the team.

"It's beautiful for them to play together because when I come along you couldn't play with boys. Even in school. The boys on this side and the girls on that side," said McLaurin.

Hoops Green, the 15th female in the Globetrotters' 91 year history joined her teammate Buckets Blakes and McLaurin to inspire young students at the LAMB Public School.

The Globetrotters donated 108 tickets in her name for underprivileged youth to see the team play at the Verizon Center this weekend.

