Veteran police officer arrested for trafficking drugs, bribery

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a 15-year veteran police officer for trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence and engaging in bribery.

Ernest Edward Cox, 39, served with the Rome Police Department in Rome, Georgia. The department contacted the GBI in October of 2016 after receiving tips of possible corruption.

CBS46 spoke exclusively to Rome's police chief, Denise McKinney about Cox.

McKinney told CBS46 reporter Natalie Rubino that she alerted the GBI after hearing allegations of Cox being involved in misconduct.

"It was heartbreaking to find out because you have an officer that you put your trust in that you are friends with that you have worked with that has done something like this," she said

Arrest papers say Cox was involved in tracking marijuana at a Rome home. They say he was giving people "law enforcement sensitive information."

Last week police raided the home on King Bee Avenue. CBS46 spoke to the woman who lived next door about the incident.

"I was shocked. I was totally shocked, They were quiet neighbors," Jean Williams said.

People in the community say they're disappointed to hear about the allegations against an officer.

"It's very upsetting to know that that happened. You know, when you think on the police you think somebody is here to protect and serve. To take care of you," one man said.

People however are happy that Chief McKinney took immediate action and fired Cox today.

Cox is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

Anyone with tips regarding corruption is encouraged to contact the GBI at (706) 624-1424.

