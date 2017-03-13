Windy in Atlanta Tuesday, blizzard warning for northeast US

You can expect cold and windy weather in Atlanta on Tuesday. It'll be dry in Atlanta, although blizzard conditions will continue in the northeast U.S.

Will it rain?

No. Rain is not expected in metro Atlanta Tuesday.

Wind advisory

A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta today. Watch out for a strong, northwest wind, which will continue to bring cold air into the region.

Winter weather advisory

Most of the snow will move out of the north Georgia mountains as you head to work Tuesday morning, but watch out for spotty flurries. A winter weather advisory remains in effect the far north Georgia until 8 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory for far north Georgia through Tuesday afternoon. Does NOT include #Atlanta. #GAwx @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FOqJUqjf9m — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) March 13, 2017

A winter weather advisory is issued when periods of winter weather could create travel problems. A significant winter weather event is not expected, however, periods of scattered rain and snow are possible in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains through Tuesday afternoon.

The winter weather advisory is for Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties.

Northeast U.S.

A blizzard warnings remains in effect for New York City, with snow expected to continue for much of the northeast U.S. today.

If you have travel plans to the northeast U.S., be sure and check your airline for potential delays.

Plan your day in Atlanta

8 AM

Cloudy & windy. 38°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Noon

Mostly cloudy & windy. 44°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



3 PM

Mostly cloudy & windy. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



5 PM

Partly cloudy & windy. 46°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



7 PM

Partly cloudy & windy. 42°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



11 PM

Mostly clear. 36°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

7:45 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Saturday

Weather in YOUR area

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

