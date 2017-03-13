Trump campaign announces Louisville rally, set next Monday

A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >
Residents in Morgan County remain on high alert as the search continues for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County on Tuesday.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
