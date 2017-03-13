Alleged jewel thief arrested for not appearing in court

The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.
A woman is dead after being shot in the face in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House early Tuesday morning.
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man who was shot and killed during a road rage incident on I-285 in DeKalb County on June 5.
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.
A woman is dead after being shot in the face in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House early Tuesday morning.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
Residents in Morgan County remain on high alert as the search continues for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County on Tuesday.
