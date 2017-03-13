Alleged jewel thief arrested for not appearing in court

Police say an 86-year-old alleged jewelry thief has finally been arrested after not appearing in court for her arraignment hearing.

Doris Payne was out on bond after being arrested for an alleged jewelry theft at Perimeter Mall in 2016.

After not appearing in court on March 6, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was arrested Monday at her home in DeKalb County without incident, according to authorities.

