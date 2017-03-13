Wind Advisory issued for Atlanta Tuesday

A wind advisory has been issued for all of north Georgia from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Metro Atlanta

As cold air moves into the region, you can expect a northwest wind from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in metro Atlanta.

Mountains

In the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains, wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible!

What does it mean?

A wind advisory is issued when we're expecting a sustained wind of at least 20 mph, or wind gusts of at least 35 mph. Winds this strong could make it difficult to drive.

